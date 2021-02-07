NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent was formally inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night by Opry member Dierks Bentley.
Vincent was invited to join the Opry in February 2020 and was set to be inducted by Opry member Jeannie Seely on March 24, 2020, prior to the pandemic.
“It’s been 343 days, seven hours, three minutes and five seconds,” Vincent said of how many days it had been since her Opry invitation. “This is a night I will never forget and will cherish the rest of my life. I am proof that dreams really do come true.”
Bentley introduced Vincent as a new member during Saturday’s show.
“I’ll never forget the night that our mutual friend Marty Stuart made me an official member of the Opry and I’m so pleased to get to do the same for you tonight,” Bentley said during the show. “Rhonda, you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. I know you will carry the Opry banner proudly wherever you go.”
“It’s great to have the supremely talented and very patient Rhonda Vincent as an official Opry member,” said Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry, in a news release. “She brings with her countless fans, industry respect, and heartfelt passion for keeping the Opry vibrant and entertaining for generations to come. We look forward to Rhonda spending the rest of her career with us as part of the Opry family.”
Rhonda Vincent began her professional musical career at the age of five singing with her family band, the Sally Mountain Show. She picked up the mandolin at eight and the fiddle at 12, performing with the family band at festivals on weekends. She’s a multi-award winner, with a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album (2017), Entertainer of the Year (2001), Song of the Year (2004) and seven straight Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (2000-2006). She was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 28, 2020.
