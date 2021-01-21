NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Randy Parton, brother of Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

“The family and I are grieving his loss, but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time,” Dolly Parton said in a social media post. “We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

Randy Parton was also a country music performer with two top 30 songs – “Hold Me Like You Never Had Me” and “Shot Full of Love” – in 1981. Three other songs were in the top 100. He has had his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.

“Randy was a great singer, writer and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years,” said Dolly Parton. “He had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You’ will always be a highlight in my own career. ‘You Are My Christmas,’ our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.”

Randy Parton is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn and grandsons Huston and Trent.

“We will always love him, and he will always be in our hearts,” said Dolly Parton.