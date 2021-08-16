Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2019 - Day 2

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 22: Atmosphere seen during day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

 Erika Goldring

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The organizers of the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival have announced COVID protocols for the festival set for next month.

The festival will require all guests, staff and artists to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

“The safety of our guests, staff, artists and vendors is our number one priority,” organizers said in a social media post. “As such, COVID-19 protocols will be implemented.”

Festival organizers said more details will be emailed to ticket holders and available on the festival website in the coming days.

Tennessee venues requiring proof of vaccination/negative COVID test

Venues
3rd and Lindsley
The Basement/The Basement East
The Bluebird Café
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Cannery Ballroom/Mercy Lounge/The High Watt
City Winery
Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge
Drkmttr
Pilgrimage Festival
Springwater Supper Club & Lounge
The East Room
The End
The 5 Spot

The Pilgrimage Festival becomes the second Middle Tennessee festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Bonnaroo also announced a similar protocol.

Several other venues across Middle Tennessee will also require COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests going forward.

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is set for Sept. 25 and 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin.

 

