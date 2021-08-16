FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The organizers of the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival have announced COVID protocols for the festival set for next month.

The festival will require all guests, staff and artists to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

“The safety of our guests, staff, artists and vendors is our number one priority,” organizers said in a social media post. “As such, COVID-19 protocols will be implemented.”

Festival organizers said more details will be emailed to ticket holders and available on the festival website in the coming days.

The Pilgrimage Festival becomes the second Middle Tennessee festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Bonnaroo also announced a similar protocol.

Several other venues across Middle Tennessee will also require COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests going forward.

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is set for Sept. 25 and 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin.