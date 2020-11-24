NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Grand Ole Opry member Hal Ketchum passed away Monday night due to complications of dementia, Ketchum’s wife Andrea announced on the artists’ website. He was 67.
“With great sadness and grief we announce that Hall passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace,” she said in the statement.
Ketchum was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 22, 1994.
His 1991 single “Small Town Saturday Night” launched him to stardom. Radio & Records magazine named it the No. 1 Single of the Year, and Music row magazine called it the year’s breakthrough video. The song also helped Ketchum’s debut album, Past the Point of Rescue, achieve gold status.
“There is an indescribable place on that stage where it feels like you are a part of history, a very fine history, and I really like that a lot. I felt the magic of the Opry the first time, and, so, I came to it in amazement.” - Hal Ketchum Thank you, Hal❤️ pic.twitter.com/MBIolt6srd— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) November 24, 2020
Ketchum’s wife announced on the musician’s Facebook page in April 2019 that he had been suffering from early-onset senile dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease) throughout much of his most recent tour and that it had progressed to the point that he could no longer perform.
When someone passes we who remain are always asked for our thoughts ..“The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened over the loss of Hal Ketchum ... a great voice and a great guy. 2020 has been hard, so many country music artists and songwriters have gone home this year ... Rest Easy Hal”— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) November 24, 2020
