NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In 2012, the show Nashville arrived on network TV. City leaders called it a gift, advertising they couldn't buy.
Officials believed the city going in front of the cameras played a substantial role in a major tourism boost. According to the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation, the city went from $8.5 million visitors in 2008 to $14.5 million by 2017.
Now, some hope the same thing could happen for another Tennessee city.
NBC's new courtroom drama Bluff City Law another major network show which, like 2012's Nashville, has a key element. It refers to its city in the title.
During News4's visit to the set, our crew watched production for a scene featuring Jimmy Smits.
Series stars Caitlin McGee, MaameYaa Boafo and Michael Luwoye joined us between breaks.
"We're civil rights lawyers," said McGee. "Our cases are civil rights cases. Of all places to have that, it needs to be in a place like Memphis.”
"There's so much that's taken place here in Memphis, the history, what it's gone through, where it is now," said Boafo.
Part of the city's history centers around the National Civil Rights Museum, formerly the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
"We're a show about civil rights and civil lawsuits, and this is the epicenter of learning about civil rights for a lot of people," said actor Josh Kelly, walking us along the museum front.
The show being written for a production in Memphis could be another important step for TV and film in Tennessee.
"Oh, that's exactly what we're hoping for Memphis, building infrastructure for filming in another city that deserves it so much," said McGee.
The Tennessee Film Commission said 6,000 Tennesseans are in the industry now. Close to half of those jobs emerged in the last five years.
"It's been very, very comforting to be working in a place where the show is set," said Luwoye.
The city of Memphis has a major interest in Bluff City Law. Some of the city's most famous sites could appear, like Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley.
"It hasn't been written yet that my character is a fan of Elvis," said Kelly. "It's already happened in my head, so hopefully it'll happen on the show. Even if they don't write that he's a fan, he's a fan."
The cast told us the people of Memphis are welcoming Bluff City Law with that signature southern hospitality.
"We're taking over your streets to an extent," laughed McGee. "We're blocking your traffic, so the fact people have been so warm and welcoming is all we could have asked for.”
"To put more attention to the city and help it grow, I think that nothing could go wrong with that," said Luwoye.
