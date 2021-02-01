NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Museum of African American Music saw some of its first visitors this weekend.
The museum officially opened to the general public over the weekend, just in time for Black History Month.
The museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many genres created, influenced and inspired by African Americans.
One of the first visitors to the museum said she’s excited there’s now a place dedicated to African American music.
“Some people don’t learn about these things and they need to learn about these things, which I really like,” said 11-year-old Alexandria Lauderdale. “I also really like music and learning about past musicians that are African American.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.