NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Academy of Country Music announced on Monday that the 55th annual ACM Awards Show will be held in September in Nashville.
The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe. The show was scheduled to be held on April 5 in Las Vegas.
Because of conflicts, the ACM searched for a new location and selected the three venues in Nashville.
The show will be in Nashville for the first time in its 55 year history.
“While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy’s history,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a news release. “First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville. Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music - The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!”
The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the ACM, created the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund to assist individuals working in the country music industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.
Since April 1, the Fund has contributed $1.4 million. Click for information about the fund or to donate.
Gov. Bill Lee said Tennessee is "honored to be a part of this historic event."
"Showcasing the talent and musical heritage of our state is always a source of pride, and it couldn't be more valuable than this year. On behalf of all Tennesseans, I want to thank the Academy of Country Music for bringing this event home," Lee said in a statement on Monday.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement on Monday morning.
“Country music has been our voice and our companion through so many difficult times and now it is our comfort as we confront and defeat the coronavirus,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday.
The show will be hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban. The show will be live on air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 16.
