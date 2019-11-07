NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Ballet’s newly released trailer for Nashville’s Nutcracker kicks of the holiday season tarring Draper Witherspoon alongside a few of the Ballet’s professional dancers according to a news release.
Just like Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s unique version of The Nutcracker, the trailer celebrates Nashville’s rich history with locations including Phillips Toy Mart and Belle Meade Mansion as viewers get a sneak peek into the magical life of Clara, played by Draper Witherspoon, the daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon.
Nashville’s Nutcracker will take the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in December with music performed live by the Nashville Symphony.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Click to order tickets.
