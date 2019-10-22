NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Country artist Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting their first child, due in the spring of 2020.
In a Tweet sent just before 5:00pm Tuesday, Maren made the announcement:
The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one.
