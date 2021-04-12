NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music artist Luke Bryan announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bryan posted a message on his social media accounts saying he won’t be a part of American Idol on Monday.
“I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” Bryan wrote.
