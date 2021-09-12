NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of country music’s biggest stars will be performing at a benefit concert Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry.
The concert is called Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising and it will help those devastated by the flooding in Humphreys County last month.
Tayla Lynn said her grandmother wanted to help the people of Humphreys County after the catastrophic flooding. It’s where she calls home with her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Loretta Lynn got some of her best friends in Nashville to put together a benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry.
The artists scheduled to perform include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Reba McIntire. Proceeds from the concert will go toward flood relief efforts in Waverly and Humphreys County where 20 people died, including Loretta Lynn’s ranch foreman Wayne Spears.
Tayla Lynn said getting some of country music’s biggest stars together for one cause speaks volumes.
“I think it goes to show what Nashville is really about,” said Tayla Lynn. “I mean it is really about community and people coming together for the greater good. It’s an older southern town at the end of the day and, you know, that’s what we do for our people. We love up on each other.”
All proceeds from the concert will go to the United Way of Humphreys County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.