NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Boring. Uncomfortable. Hard. That’s the life of a touring musician seeking success.
Since it started three years ago, more than 1,000 hopefuls have performed on the Today in Nashville stage, and those four minutes are the best part of their day.
Remember Jones is the band’s name. They’re good and have fun on stage.
The 14 people in harmony touring the country a month at a time in a blue van, call it a clown car.
“We’ve got 14 people. We travel with a 15-passenger van, and we could have made the jump to a bus, but it’s about money and finances and putting on the best show.”
They do, no doubt, living for this moment while putting up with all the rest.
“It’s ridiculous. That’s a good word to describe it.”
The next stop is Louisville where the load-in must be a perfect puzzle.
A spare tire and just the bare necessities are invited for the trip.
“The music business is crazy. That’s the intro. The bottom line it’s crazy no matter what.”
It’s so easy to love, so easy to hate, but coming to you for one reason.
“Oh man, the music. The music is worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.