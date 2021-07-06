ARRINGTON, TN (WSMV) - Kix Brooks, one-half of country music’s most successful duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will be honored on Tuesday.
Brooks will be on hand for the Tennessee Music Pathways unveiling along with local leaders and state officials. Brooks is a Country Music Hall of Famers, co-owner of Arrington Vineyards and was the first recipient of the CMA Humanitarian Award.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Arrington Vineyards.
Brooks, along with his partner Ronnie Dunn, amassed 20 chart-topping hits, 40 Top Ten songs and over 80 industry awards. Brooks & Dunn have sold over 30 million albums making them the best-selling duo in country music history.
Brooks serves on the boards of the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Country Music Association and the CMA Foundation. In 2019, Brooks & Dunn were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, Tennessee Music Pathways is an online guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage. From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.
