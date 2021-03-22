Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kenny Chesney had decided to move his 2021 stadium tour, postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2022, according to a news release.

All of the stadiums included on the 2021 tour, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, will still host Chesney’s 2020 tour.

While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean a percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, Chesney decided to move his tour to 2022.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said in a news release. “There’s no way around that this year. As much as I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Details on the tour are currently being finalized. All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates. Beginning Monday, patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows may request a refund at the original point of purchase.

The 2022 dates will be announced at a later time.

 
 

