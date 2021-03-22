NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kenny Chesney had decided to move his 2021 stadium tour, postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2022, according to a news release.
All of the stadiums included on the 2021 tour, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, will still host Chesney’s 2020 tour.
While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean a percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, Chesney decided to move his tour to 2022.
“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said in a news release. “There’s no way around that this year. As much as I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”
Country music star Kenny Chesney revealed he is continuing to pay his 120 crew members amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Details on the tour are currently being finalized. All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates. Beginning Monday, patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows may request a refund at the original point of purchase.
