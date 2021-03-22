No Shoes Nation --

It has been too long, and I miss you guys.

You know how you feel when the music starts, the show open rolls, the lights spin?

And it builds, and then... I walk out and see you?!

That is the greatest moment, and it starts the biggest rush I’ve ever experienced.

We have waited, and we have hoped...

Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country.

I hate what I’m about to tell you.

With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown.

What we’re hearing changes daily... anything is possible...

But if we can only do two-thirds of the audience?

Who decides who doesn’t get to come to the show we’ve all been waiting for?

If we have to have social distancing measures, how far apart will you be?

I have held on all these months,

thinking I was going to get to see your faces soon.

On bad days, that thought made me smile, gave me patience, inspired me to be my better self.

Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I said when we postponed last year:

I won’t take chances with people I love.

I also don’t want to come out there after all this time and not deliver the best show I ever have to all of you!

If I can’t give you more than you expect, it feels like I’m letting you down.

And I’d rather let me down than any of you.

So, here comes reality.

We’re moving to 2022...

Where I feel better about us all being together safely.

I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.

-- Kenny