NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who promised to “Walk the Line” in song had hungry customers standing in line at the new downtown restaurant named for him.
Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon opened on Wednesday next to his museum on Third Avenue North in downtown Nashville.
On stage for the opening of the restaurant was the Cash family, Johnny’s brother, sister, son and step-daughter.
“It seems like our home, kind of, in a weird way,” said Carlene Carter, step-daughter of Johnny Cash and daughter of June Carter Cash. “The whole concept of it is perfect. The one thing Mom and John loved to do was feed people, and this is right up their street.”
Right next to the Johnny Cash Museum, the kitchen decorated upstairs with stained glass capturing his spiritual side.
There are two stages for music, already a No. 1 hit for the tourists.
“There are punk rock fans, and hip-hop fans and bluegrass fans that all say I don’t like country music, but I like Johnny Cash,” said John Carter Cash, Johnny Cash’s son.
The universal love of the Man in Black served with the kind of food he loved.
Johnny Cash sang a song about “The Chicken in Black,” but there won’t be blackened chicken on this menu.
“Fried chicken, chicken fried steak. Fried everything. It’s gonna be good,” said Carter.
The family won’t be there to sing every day, but Johnny Cash’s songs will play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.