NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jay Weaver, the bassist for the Christian band Big Daddy Weave, has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, his brother and fellow band member Mike Weaver, announced in a social media post.
“I’m sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus a couple hours ago,” Mike Weaver said in the video posted online on Sunday.
“You’ve seen him walk the uphill battle and you guys helped carry him through so much. The Lord used him in such a mighty way out on the road for so many years. Anybody who’s come in contact with him knows how real his faith in Jesus was. Even though COVID took his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him.”
Jay Weaver, 42, was played bass guitar and vocals for the group, which was formed in 1998 and released its first album in 2001. The group released eight top 10 albums on the U.S. Christian Music charts and won a Dove Award in 2010 for Christmas Album of the Year.
Jay Weaver was hospitalized in late December due to complications from COVID-19, according to a social media post.
Jay Weaver’s health problems date back to 2016 when both of his feet were amputated in an effort to save his life from an infection. In August 2020, Big Daddy Weave said on social media that Jay Weaver was undergoing dialysis to help with kidney function.
