NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Harry Styles helped out one of his pregnant fans by being the one to announce the gender of her child at his recent concert at Bridgestone Arena.
The announcement has amazed people across the country. He had the entire arena countdown before announcing that Cassidy Wyman is having a baby girl.
“He obviously made that special for us. He made that special for me and my husband, but he had 20,000 people engaged in that. It was so amazing,” said Wyman.
Wyman and her friend Jessica Stetson got Harry Styles’ attention by some signs which were brainstormed on a whim as they flew to Nashville.
“It was actually Jess who said why don’t we take his lyrics, switch it so instead of saying, ‘I’m having your baby. It’s none of your business.’ Our sign said, ‘I’m having a baby. Please make it your business’ and her sign said please ‘open these gender results.’”
The two teachers from Pennsylvania said they couldn’t believe the pop star noticed them and announced the gender of Wyman’s baby.
“It worked,” said Stetson.
“Shock of the century. It worked,” said Wyman.
Wyman is thankful Stetson told her to have her husband, Mike Wyman, on the phone just in case Styles wanted to share their baby’s gender.
“When Harry said that, he was like what’s that? Who’s that? Husband? Gimme (your phone)’ and I was like, ‘Here you go,’” said Wyman.
Mike Wyman became impatient and rushed Styles.
“Will you read that letter?” Mike Wyman asked Styles.
“Yeah, I’ll get to it Mike,” Styles replied.
Wyman said her husband couldn’t hear what Styles said when announcing the gender.
“He never heard what Harry said. He had to go on YouTube afterwards to find out,” said Wyman.
No one knew the gender results ahead of time, despite Styles’ appropriate outfit choice for a baby girl announcement.
“That’s what I wanted is that what you wanted?” Styles asked Wyman.
Wyman said both her and her husband were hoping for a little girl.
“I was completely convinced that it was a boy, and I knew he was going to tell me a boy, so when he said girl, I was completely shocked,” said Wyman.
Wyman’s baby is due on Valentine’s Day 2022. She has tickets to another concert that day. Before knowing her due date, Wyman got tickets to see another former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.