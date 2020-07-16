NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville singer reminds everyone the COVID-19 virus does not discriminate.
Gospel and R&B singer BeBe Winans said he got COVID-19 after a short trip in March.
He said he followed all the guidelines when he started coughing a lot and lost his sense of taste. After that, he said he not only worried about his health, but the health of others.
"From that moment, it was important to me to not only take care of myself, but also take care of my family, to take care of my neighbors, to take care of everyone I came in contact with," said Winans. "So I did just what we're asking. I wore a mask, social distanced and I continue to stay home."
Winans said during Nashville Mayor John Cooper's press briefing that he endured a four-week battle with the virus, but has now recovered.
"For decades we've battled diseases. But if we were told today, if we were to wear a mask, cancer would be eliminated, we would all jump," said Winans. "Let's stop COVID-19 in its tracks. We'll show we're united. So Nashvillians, I will do exactly what's asked of me. I love Nashville, love my country and I love you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.