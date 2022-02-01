NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When it comes to getting ready for tax season, there are several programs federal grant programs that could help you prepare for free.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is one of those programs that helps people with a household income of roughly less than $60,000.
For people over the age of 60, there's there's tax counseling for the elderly that provides free preparation.
"A lot of times, the VITA sites are also TCE or tax counseling for the elderly sites, so that's something to check into as well," Dr. Stephanie Yates, professor, and Chair of Accounting and Finance at the University of Alabama-Birmingham said.
AARP has also been a good tax preparation partner and there are many AARP sites sites in various communities. In addition, the IRS certified volunteers also provide free services for VITA and TCE programs. To see if your eligible, visit www.IRS.gov.
