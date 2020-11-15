NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dolly Parton will perform in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade during Cracker Barrel's second-ever appearance. She will sing the holiday classic "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the Lebanon-based restaurant announced on Wednesday.
"We all find comfort in traditions, especially during the holiday season – and America is yearning for familiar holiday traditions, like the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, now more than ever," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said in a news release. "It is still important for us to share the magic of the holiday season with our guests – even from home."
Cracker Barrel is also gifting a few lucky fans a unique viewing experience from the comfort of their own home.
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting many holiday traditions this year, Cracker Barrel and Parton are giving the gift of a new tradition by providing ten fans turning in from home a VIP Watch Party Package. This package will include:
A limited-edition pink Cracker Barrel rocking chair, autographed by Dolly; A copy of Dolly's brand new "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album – her first collection of Christmas tunes in three decades; And two $100 gift cards, one to Macy's and one to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – perfect for holiday shopping and enjoying a warm, homestyle meal after checking everyone off your list.
Nine winners plus one grand prize winner – who will receive a $250 gift card to Macy's and Cracker Barrel meals for a year (valued at $650) in place of the $100 gift cards – will be selected. To enter for a chance to win Cracker Barrel's VIP Watch Party Package, guests and fans can share their favorite holiday tradition at crackerbarrel.com/vip now through Nov. 17.
The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place live from the streets of Manhattan live from 34th Street.
Parade officials have reimagined the format this year. A
Cracker Barrel's handcrafted "Home Sweet Home" float will be in the parade. There will also be a "giant replication of the timeless American memorabilia" found at its stores – including the iconic fireplace, peg game, oil lamp, classic front porch, and rocking chairs.
The holiday season is an incredibly important time for Cracker Barrel. The brand is looking forward to sharing with viewers nationwide the "Home Sweet Home" float in Cracker Barrel's second appearance in the Macy's Parade tradition.
You can watch Parton's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9 a.m.-noon on News4.
Click for information about the Cracker Barrel VIP Watch Party Contest.
