NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Green beans, processed and preserved meats, chips, and a thousand other foods are available in canned form, but here's a new one.
The company that brought you mayo and ketchup blended in a bottle, Heinz foods, is now offering macaroni and cheese in a can. Or, well, the label properly reads "Macaroni Cheese" made with a creamy cheese sauce. But, it's the elbow pasta in a cheese sauce in a can.
Heinz, now Kraft-Heinz, makes a wide variety of foods, from coffee to cheese to pudding, and even coffees. They've been producing and selling the Macaroni Cheese in the UK for quite some time, according to bustle.com.
And recently it was discovered that Americans could purchase the cheesy elbow macaroni in cans online through Amazon. Whether this is a brand new purchase opportunity, or if it's just become a buzzing trend, we don't know.
Ready to try it? Check it out online.
Not sure if we're there yet.
