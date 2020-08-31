HURRICANE MILLS, TN (WSMV) - Loretta Lynn had some fun while celebrating her son Ernie and wife Crystal renewing their wedding vows over the weekend.
Lynn said in a social media post that she’s always teased Kid Rock, who was at the ranch for the ceremony, about “getting ourselves married.”
“Well the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it,” Lynn posted. “Sorry girls, he’s taken now.”
Lynn said in the post that “Marriage isn’t always easy—heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness.”
Lynn, 88, was married almost 50 years to Mooney Lynn before he died at age 69 in 1996.
The Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member later posted on social media that she and Kid Rock didn’t get married, “but we had a blast.”
