JAMESTOWN, TN (WSMV) - The district attorney general said there is an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, the daughter of “American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry, in Fentress County.

District Attorney General Jared Effler, whose district includes Fentress County, said the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Forensic Center began the investigation into Price’s death on Friday.

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” Effler said in a news release. “Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price."

PEOPLE: Chris Daughtry postpones upcoming performances following daughter's death Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah, according to an email from his publicist and media reports.

Daughtry postponed his shows through Tuesday so that the singer can be with his family.

Effler said authorities will forward the findings of the investigation into Price's death to his office for review when it's complete.