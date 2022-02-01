NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Since the pandemic, more of us have been working from home. As a result, we are spending more time than ever with our partners.
Dr. Gary Lewandowski of Monmouth University has been looking into whether a couple’s love has been hurt or possibly helped by the pandemic.
“When the pandemic lockdown all first started happening, the predictions about what this was going to do to relationships were dire,” Lewandowski said. “People thought the divorce rate was going to skyrocket. How are people going to live spending all this time with their partner?”
Lewandowski said that the pandemic has made one’s partner the person that they are now spending the most time with.
“What the pandemic did, as much as there is like life stress and strain, our partner is our person who we go to when we feel life stress and strain,” Lewandowski said. “They're also the person we like spending time with. The pandemic in many ways forced us to spend more time with the person we like the most.”
Lewandowski conducted a survey that asked people about their relationships and COVID and how it has changed. He found that most couples reported the pandemic was good for their relationship, and they grew closer through the crisis. Dr. Lewandowski says that is great, and now the real work begins to make it last.
“One of the concerns I have for folks is that they're going to forget and sort of slip back into their habits of neglecting their partner, prioritizing their careers and other aspects of their life, and just kind of allowing their relationship to go on autopilot,” Lewandowski suggested. “I proposed this four-hour relationship wherein in any week you dedicate at least four hours to your partner, to your relationship.”
In those four hours out of the 168 hours, partners can do what they want as along as they are working towards their relationship.
“So that could be two hours on one night and then two hours you talk to your partner or, you know, have a just have a sit-down discussion about something," Lewandowski said.
Using this strategy, partners can strengthen their relationships and prevent them from coming apart.
“It's just getting in this mentality of making my relationship a priority, making sure we kind of benefit from some of the some of the nice habits,” Lewandowski said. “We may have been able to build when we're forced to be together and not letting that slip. And to make sure that we stay dedicated to our partner and keeping our relationship a priority.”
