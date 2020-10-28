NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Billy Joe Shaver, a king of country music's outlaw movement, died on Wednesday. He was 81.
Shaver lived the life he wrote with a turned phrase and an early desire for respect.
His old-school style and blue jean wardrobe never changed.
(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI, U.S.A. - OCTOBER 04: Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver and Lukas Nelson perform at Farm Aid 2009 held at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on October 4, 2009 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Songwriter Billy Joe Shaver is interviewed by Steve Earle for "The Steve Earle Show: Hardcore Troubadour Radio" on SiriusXM's "Outlaw Country" at the SiriusXM Studios on December 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Producer Gary Nicholson (L) and singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver perform during The Drop: Billy Joe Shaver at The GRAMMY Museum on August 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was taken with a GoPro and converted to black and white.) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum historian Michael McCall interviews Billy Joe Shaver during the Billy Joe Shaver Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during the Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Michael McDonald, Holly Williams, Billy Joe Shaver, and Bobby Bare Jr. attend the Music City Food + Wine Festival Harvest Night Presented By Infiniti on September 20, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music City Food + Wine Festival)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Musician Billy Joe Shaver performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 04: Singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver performs onstage during the 46th Annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink)
MACON, GA - AUGUST 20: Capricorn recording artist and songwriter Billy Joe Shaver relaxes at the 5th annual Capricorn Barbecue at Phil Walden's Lakeside Park on August 20, 1976 in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)
Robert Duvall, Luciana Duvall and Billy Joe Shaver (Photo by Arun Nevader/WireImage for CineVegas)
Billy Joe Shaver at Wise Fool's Pub, Chicago, Illinois, March 23, 1980. (Photo by Kirk West/Getty Images)
SOLANA BEACH, CA - MARCH 08: Singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver performs on stage at Belly Up Tavern on March 8, 2015 in Solana Beach, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)
(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) Billy Joe Shaver performing with Mickey Raphael on Harmonica at the City Winery in New York City on December 17, 2014. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
He was confident and often critical of the country music played on the radio today.
It's been a tough few days for Texas Outlaw country music. Jerry Jeff Walker died last week and now Shaver - music inspirations to so many.
Country music performer Tanya Tucker issued a statement about the death of Shaver:
I lost one of my greatest songwriting friends, Billy Joe Shaver. It’s a sad day and I’m just so torn between raising hell and lowering heaven a little bit. I felt it all the way from Nashville to Waco when he passed. I just go from looking back on our wonderful memories together to tears, then back to memories again. I have a lot to say about Billy Joe Shaver. He’s written so many songs, and I’m so glad I got to write a few of them with him. The whole songwriting community has suffered a huge loss today and most importantly the fans of country music. Billy was one of a kind, he wasn’t like anyone else. When he loved, he loved hard and I loved him right back. I just can’t find the words right now. Billy, he never had any trouble finding the right words when it came to a song, he was a master. Billy’s on his way to heaven and I’m just so glad I got to spend some of his life and some of my life together.
I miss you already, my friend. Adios.
Shaver's songs covered all the themes of traditional country music - God, love, trains, drinking and more.
Shaver wrote songs like “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” and “Old Five and Dimers Like Me."
His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke.
Born in Corsicana, Texas, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early '70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.
Shaver's lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill. He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare's publishing company.
His big break came when Jennings recorded several of Shaver's songs for his 1973 album “Honky Tonk Heroes," which helped popularize the outlaw country genre and turn the maverick country artists into legends.
"There weren’t another other way to be/For lovable losers, no account boozers/And honky tonk heroes like me," Shaver wrote in the title track.
“When Waylon did ‘Honky Tonk Heroes’ and all those songs in the early 1970s, I couldn’t have possibly sang those songs as he could. The songs were bigger than my talent as a singer and I knew that, too,” Shaver told The Associated Press in 1993.
Shaver wrote songs that were covered by Elvis Presley, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Tex Ritter, Tennessee Ernie Ford and John Anderson.
Anderson had a No. 4 country hit with Shaver's “I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal," and Johnny Rodriquez took Shaver's song, “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You," to No. 3 on the country chart. He wrote “Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me" about Nelson, who was such a fan that Shaver was often invited to play at his annual Fourth of July picnics.
Other songs he wrote include ″Ride Me Down Easy," “Live Forever,” and “Jesus Was Our Savior (Cotton Was Our King).”
But he didn't just write about heartfelt lyrics about hardened men, he lived the outlaw life as well. At the age of 70, he was acquitted of aggravated assault in the 2007 shooting of a man at a Waco bar. Shaver contended he shot the man in self defense.
His debut album in 1973 was produced by Kristofferson and he put out over 20 records over his career. His last record was released in 2014.
He was well respected by his peers, including Nelson, who considered him one of the best songwriters in Texas, and Bob Dylan, who name-checked him in a song and would do covers of “Old Five and Dimers Like Me" in concert.
He received the Americana Music Award for Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting in 2002, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004. He was given the Academy of Country Music's Poet's Award last year.
