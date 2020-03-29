 

Joe Diffie - 1958-2020

 
 
 
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County music artist Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus, according to a post on the artist’s Facebook page. He was 61.

Diffie’s publicist announced on Friday that Diffie had tested positive for coronavirus.

Diffie is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He released 12 albums, including Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie last year. He charted five No. 1 singles on Billboard - Home (1990), If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets) (1991, Third Rock from the Sun (1994), Pickup Man (1994) and Bigger Than the Beatles (1995-1996).

He is survived by his wife Theresa Crump and five children from his four marriages.

The family requests privacy at this time.

 
 
 
 
 

