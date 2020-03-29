INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Singer Joe Diffie performs onstage during Day 1 of the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
405643 108: Singers Joe Diffie, left, Tracy Lawrence, middle, Ronnie Milsap, and Mark Chesnutt, right, pose backstage after the 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards May 22, 2002 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Tracy Lawrence, Joe Diffie and Mark Chesnutt perform "What a Difference You've Made in My Life" in honor of Pioneer Awards winner Ronnie Milsap at the 37th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheater May 22, 2002. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)
Singer Collin Raye, singer Michelle Wright, musician Shelby Lynne and musician Joe Diffie attend the 30th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 10, 1995 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Musician Terry McBride, singer Michelle Wright and musician Joe Diffie attend the 29th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 3, 1994 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 01: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Country singer Joe Diffie and Nancy Jones attend the private visitation for George Jones on May 1, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones passed away on April 26, 2013 at the age of 81. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Dierks Bentley, Kid Rock, Jamey Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Laura Bush, Nancy Jones, Travis Tritt, Joe Diffie, and Theresa Crump attend the funeral service for George Jones at The Grand Ole Opry on May 2, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones passed away on April 26, 2013 at the age of 81. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Country Singer/Songwriter Joe Diffie attends the T.J. Martell Foundation 2013 Wirtgen America Charity Gold Classic at the Hermitage Golf Course on October 14, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 17: Singer/Songwriter Joe Diffie performs at the 16th annual Buds-n-Suds Music Festival a benifit for Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) Tennessee Chapterat at Losers Most Wanted Bar on October 17, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Recording Artist Jett Williams, Widow Nancy Jones and Recording Artist Joe Diffie during the George Jones Monument unveiling and announcement establishing the MTSU scholarship fund to create a living memorial to country music legend George Jones, Ceremony held at the Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home and Memorial Park on November 18, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Widow Nancy Jones, Recording Artist Joe Diffie and Producer Buddy Cannon during the George Jones Monument unveiling and announcement establishing the MTSU scholarship fund to create a living memorial to country music legend George Jones, Ceremony held at the Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home and Memorial Park on November 18, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: Singer/songwriter Larry Gatlin (L) and singer Joe Diffie (R) backstage at the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Performance On The Grand Ole Opry With Chris Janson at Grand Ole Opry House on June 27, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 212 -- Pictured: Muscal guest Joe Diffie performs on March 27, 1993 -- (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Musician Joe Diffie performs during Tootsie's Orchid Lounge 54th Birthday Bash at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on November 12, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 04: Singer/Songwriter Joe Diffie performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 at Heritage Park on June 4, 2016 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi's Rock The South )
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joe Diffie attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Tanya Tucker, Clint Black & Joe Diffie at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
GEORGE, WA - AUGUST 02: Joe Diffie performs on stage during the Watershed Music Festival at The Gorge on August 2, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
American country music singer Joe Diffie performs at the 2013 Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Bowmanville, Ontario on August 3, 2013 (Photo by Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images)
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 23: Joe Diffie performs on Day 3 of Country Thunder Milwaukee on July 23, 2016 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 22: Joe Diffie (L) attends the 12th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County music artist Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus, according to a post on the artist’s Facebook page. He was 61.
Diffie’s publicist announced on Friday that Diffie had tested positive for coronavirus.
Diffie is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He released 12 albums, including Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie last year. He charted five No. 1 singles on Billboard - Home (1990), If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets) (1991, Third Rock from the Sun (1994), Pickup Man (1994) and Bigger Than the Beatles (1995-1996).
He is survived by his wife and five children from his four marriages.
