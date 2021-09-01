MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of vendors are devastated after Bonnaroo’s announcement this weekend’s music festival was canceled. The announcement doesn’t just mean canceled concerts. Ticket holders are now out travel and hotel costs, and they’re not the only ones feeling the pain. Vendors prepared to serve those attending the festival are now facing a serious financial crunch.

Funnel cakes, pork rinds and shaved ice were all things Leah and James Crouch planned to sell on the farm this weekend.

“People love it. I mean they go to other places and they come back and they’re like ‘we want yours,’” said Leah Crouch.

Now that Bonnaroo is canceled, the vendors are scrambling because the couple was counting on the thousands of dollars that now they won’t be making.

“It’s very, very heartbreaking to see good honest people,” said Leah Crouch. “Everybody was set up, trying to make a little money, have a good time and be able to enjoy.”

The Crouches paid Coffee County $50 for a business license and $200 for a permit. The county refunded them for the license, but when it comes to the permit, she said the county refused.

“And I said, ‘Thank you sir. I’ll make sure I get in touch with our local news so that everybody can see this is kind of corrupt, in my opinion,” said Leah Crouch. “I mean you should give everyone their $200 back and go on your way.”

This is just one story reported to News4.

Bonnaroo has hundreds of vendors that come from far and wide to work at the festival.

“A guy from Florida came down here. He had $35,000 in just meat,” said Leah Crouch. “It’s devastating for them and it breaks my heart because I have a heart for others.”

News4 contacted the Coffee County Codes Department to ask about refunds for Bonnaroo permits. The clerk who answered said she would have someone return our call. The call has not been returned.