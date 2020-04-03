NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 CMT Music Awards have been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The award show, originally scheduled for June 3, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14.
"Our top priority this month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis," CMT said in a statement. "As we look forward to celebrating country music's biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.