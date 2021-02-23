NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Big events scheduled for the spring and summer like the CMA Music Festival, Music City Grand Prix and at Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone Arena are still on the schedule, but are people ready to go?

Music on Broadway has continued during the pandemic. There may be fewer people on the street, but for the past year, Music City hasn’t been heard across the river at Nissan Stadium.

“I’ve seen 300 concerts,” says Gregory Taraska, a visitor from North Carolina. “Everything from small bars to big arenas.”

Taraska says he’s a big-time concert goer. He and his wife are both vaccinated for COVID-19 and are ready to sit in the stands of arenas once again.

“I’m an emergency room physician and I am hoping that things will open up soon,” says Taraska.

But to open Nissan Stadium for big events like CMA Music Festival takes planning.

The Metro Public Health Department said plans put together by organizers of summer events must be sent in and approved. The health department is still waiting on those plans.

“Now that the vaccine is out, I’m feeling more comfortable,” said Sydney Jenkins. But for her to go to a concert she says limits must be set. “The capacity, I think, a little less than normal.”

“As long as I had my mask and you know, just not right on top of each other,” said Marsha Taylor, who said she will attend CMA Music Festival this summer if precautions are in place.

Others, like Taraska, just want to use the tickets they’ve saved since last year.

“We’re supposed to see Billy Joel in April at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.”