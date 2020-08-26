NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Are you ready for some football?
Carrie Underwood will star in the debut of the 2020 show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football open was produced without extras in a studio or stadium, while also celebrating the millions who watch the games.
For the first time the show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. In addition, cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars, also recorded remotely, will be highlighted.
Headlined by Underwood for the eighth consecutive season, the show open will also feature an inside look at her new recording of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” in a Nashville studio.
“We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the Sunday Night Football open, in a news release.
Sunday Night Football begins Sunday, Sept. 13 with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Los Angeles Rams. The Tennessee Titans are set to make one appearance on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 27.
