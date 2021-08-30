MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo announced Monday that with the expectation of significant rain from Hurricane Ida, that the music festival will be reducing camping capacity at the annual music festival.
“Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity,” the festival announced on social media.
Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity. pic.twitter.com/hEr9sLJc8w— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021
Bonnaroo is offering a refund window through 8 p.m. Tuesday for those who no longer wish to attend. Those ticket holders can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types.
“The Bonnaroo Team is working around the clock and, just like you, watching the storm very closely. We will provide additional update as soon as possible! There are low areas of The Farm that may be severely impacted by the rain,” organizers said.
In order to ensure a safe & orderly Bonnaroo, we need to watch the storm overnight and evaluate the grounds tomorrow afternoon. Stay positive!!— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021
The festival organizers said current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with information on how to request a refund. Refunds will be processed within 7-10 days to the original method of purchase.
Bonnaroo announced Sunday that the campgrounds would not be opening until Wednesday morning pending an assessment of the grounds. All Tuesday pass holders should plan on entering on Wednesday morning.
“We are so excited to welcome you all to The Farm but your safety is our first priority. Please have patience as we work through our plans and we will update as we know more,” organizers said Sunday on social media.
Due to the approaching storm we will not be opening the campgrounds on Tuesday. It is our intention to open the campgrounds on Wednesday morning pending an assessment of the grounds. At this time Tuesday pass holders should plan on entering Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ol3hdR0CnE— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 29, 2021
