MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo announced a new socially distanced live music experience will be held at the Bonnaroo farm site beginning in May.
Tickets will be sold to the concerts featuring Billy Strings, Jon Pardi and The Avett Brothers in four-person pods to increase social distancing.
Tickets for the concerts will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at The Bonnaroo Farm website.
Bonnaroo will be held Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5.
