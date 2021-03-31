MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Tickets for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in September go on sale at noon Wednesday.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5.
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - New dates for the popular Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have been released for 2021.
Featured performers include Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests on Thursday, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.
Bonnaroo will be celebrating 20 years of magic on the farm this year.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈 https://t.co/H6gIbdFpSj ✨ pic.twitter.com/oywCcWWREI— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021
Bonnaroo announced a new socially distanced live music experience will be held at the Bonnaroo farm site beginning in May.
