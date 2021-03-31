Bonnaroo 2021
Courtesy Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Tickets for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in September go on sale at noon Wednesday.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5.

Featured performers include Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests on Thursday, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.

Bonnaroo will be celebrating 20 years of magic on the farm this year.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click for ticket information.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.