MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Tickets for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in September go on sale at noon Wednesday.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5.

Featured performers include Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests on Thursday, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.

Bonnaroo will be celebrating 20 years of magic on the farm this year.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

