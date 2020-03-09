Bob Dylan
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bob Dylan and His Band with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 2.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

 
 
 

