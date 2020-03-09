Bob Dylan to perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 2 WSMV Digital Staff Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Mar 9, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Dylan (Photo: Bridgestone Arena website) Bridgestone Arena website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bob Dylan and His Band with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 2. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bob Dylan Bridgestone Arena Nathaniel Rateliff Music Show Sweat Band Night Nashville Locations Tennessee Davidson County Nashville Top 4 Headlines First case of coronavirus confirmed in Davidson County First case of coronavirus confirmed in Davidson County Wilson County Schools to announce plans for schools damaged by tornadoes Wilson County Schools to announce plans for schools damaged by tornadoes Monday road closures for power restoration work Monday road closures for power restoration work 4WARN Forecast: Rain returns this week 4WARN Forecast: Rain returns this week Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTornado moves across Nashville and Middle TN; several confirmed deadTBI finds remains believed to be those of 15-month-old Evelyn BoswellVideo shows Mt. Juliet man knocking on neighbors doors to wake them up as Tornado approachesVanderbilt student tests positive for COVID-19Six-year-old East Nashville girl gives hope to neighborsPicture of Jesus left standing in North Nashville home after tornado hitsNational Weather Service: One tornado was on the ground for 50 milesGovernor announces first confirmed case of coronavirus in TennesseeMissing 6-month-old boy in North Carolina found dead, authorities sayPutnam County identifies tornado victims Videos Upcoming Events Mar 10 Predators at Canadiens Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 12 Predators at Maple Leafs Thu, Mar 12, 2020 Mar 14 Nashville SC at Toronto FC Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 14 Predators at Blue Jackets Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 15 Predators at Wild Sun, Mar 15, 2020
