NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Blue Man Group is gearing up for their North American tour and are making a stop in Nashville for one week, Feb. 11-16.
The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the Blue Man Group will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The bald and blue trio will perform in TPAC's Jackson Hall.
Tickets will be available on TPAC's website, by phone at 615-782-4040 and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.
The tour features signature drumming, custom-made instruments, original music, audience interaction and quirky comedy.
