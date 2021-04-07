NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Billy Earl Owens, the songwriting uncle of Dolly Parton, died on Thursday, his niece tweeted.
"I've lost my beloved Uncle Bill Owens. I knew my heart would break when he passed, and it did," Parton said.
Parton took to Twitter and posted a eulogy about the man who took her first job on the "Cas Walker Show." She said that Owens took her to Nashville throughout the years and knocking on doors.
"It's really hard to say or to know for sure Parton what all you owe somebody for your success. But I can tell you for sure that I owe Uncle Billy an awful lot," Parton said.
I've lost my beloved Uncle Bill Owens. I knew my heart would break when he passed, and it did. I'll start this eulogy by saying I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there. Read more: https://t.co/BCEaVnrFgQ pic.twitter.com/i3gRjv58nt— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 7, 2021
His love of music led Owens to record songs with artists such as Loretta Lynn, Porter Wagoner, Ricky Skaggs, and Kris Kristofferson.
Owens was also a known environmentalist. He worked with Dollywood, The American Chestnut Foundation, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and The American Eagle Foundation "to bring back the endangered chestnut tree to the Great Smoky Mountain area."
"That was his passion. He also championed the cause of protecting the natural environment at Dollywood in 1986. During that time, he took it upon himself, with his wife Sandy, to plant 70,000 trees on the Park property," Parton said.
To read the full eulogy from Parton, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.