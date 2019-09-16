Thousands of people gathered at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday night to raise money for the Bahamas.
The Hope 4 Hope Town benefit started with powerful images showing Dorian’s destruction, leading into beautiful music displaying hope and unity.
“We’re here for a tragedy and we’re here to raise funds for that and raise awareness,” Hope 4 Hope Town organizer Patrick Davis said.
Davis organized the relief benefit at the Ryman in just a week and a half.
“This would be impossible in most places, but in Nashville a week and a half can happen,” Davis said.
Many of the event’s performers have a close connection to the Bahamas, participating in an annual Songwriters in Paradise festival in the island country.
“To see that happened to people that you love and have been so warm and open to you, it’s heartbreaking,” artist James Otto said.
The lineup’s big names like Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line helped the event sell out in days.
“This is an opportunity to actually bring some help directly to that community,” Otto said.
The Hope 4 Hope Town GoFundMe campaign has already raised almost $500,000.
If you would like to donate or participate in an online auction raising money for hurricane relief you can visit the Hope 4 Hope Town website.
