NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- When CMA Fest sets up downtown each year, a number of streets need to be closed to accommodate stages and fans.
This year the closures begin Thursday, May 30th, and additional streets close progressively until the event.
Additionally there are extensive Lyft rideshare pickup and drop-off locations around downtown. That information follows the road closures:
Closures beginning Thursday, May 30:
• 7:00 AM – The northbound lane of First Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Church Street (reopens Thursday, May 30 by 7:00 PM).
• 7:00 AM – The First Avenue train station cutout will be closed (reopens Tuesday, June 11 by 3:00 PM).
• 7:00 AM – Titans Way will be closed (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
• 7:00 AM – Russell Avenue will be closed from Titans Way to South First Street (reopens Friday, June 7 by 3:00 AM).
Closures beginning Sunday, June 2:
• 6:00 AM – Fifth Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway (reopens Monday, June 10 by 4:00 PM).
Closures beginning Monday, June 3:
• 5:00 AM – Broadway will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
• 5:00 AM – First Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
Closures beginning Wednesday, June 5:
• 5:00 AM – First Avenue will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
• 5:00 AM – Molloy Street will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
• 5:00 AM – Demonbreun Street will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).
• 6:00 AM – Broadway will be closed from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 2:00 AM).
• 6:00 AM – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 2:00 AM).
The following streets will be closed from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9 from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily:
• Fifth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
• Demonbreun Street from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue
• Victory Avenue
• Russell Street from South First Street to South Second Street
• South Second Street between Victory Avenue and Russell Street
Closures beginning Monday, June 10:
• 7:00 AM – The northbound lane of First Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 7:00 PM).
• 9:00 AM – Fifth Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 PM).
Meters will be bagged on the following streets:
• Sunday, June 2 at 11:59 PM – Korean Veterans Boulevard from Fifth Avenue to Eighth Avenue (available Monday, June 10 by 6:00 AM).
• Monday, June 3 at 8:00 PM – Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street, as well as Second Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street, and Broadway from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 1:00 AM).
Rideshare Services:
Lyft is the official rideshare partner of CMA Fest in 2019. Festival attendees can open their Lyft app to find the rideshare pickup location closest to them, as well as follow the signs on-site. Only CMA Fest authorized and credentialed vehicles (including golf carts) are allowed on closed streets during the festival. Rideshare services will operate throughout downtown Nashville during CMA Fest. To use these services, passengers must be in the below designated pickup/drop off areas.
Rideshare 24 Hour Areas
• Broadway between Sixth Avenue South and Seventh Avenue South on both sides of the street by the red bagged parking meters
• Korean Veterans Bridge in the westbound right turn lane
• Korean Veterans Boulevard between First Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South on both sides of the street where signage indicates
• Third Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street on the northbound side only by the red bagged parking meters
• Commerce Street between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North on the eastbound side only by the red bagged parking meters
• Second Avenue North between Broadway and Church Street by the red bagged parking meters
Rideshare after 6:00 PM until 7:00 AM Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9
• Broadway between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue in the designated pickup lane located on the eastbound side of the road (closest to Bridgestone Arena) as signage indicates
• Fourth Avenue South between Broadway and Demonbreun Street on the southbound side only by the red bagged parking meters
• Nissan Stadium – Drivers who drop off on the Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge or in the bike lanes will be ticketed. Rideshare drivers must have identifying signage displayed to be allowed into the area.
• Southside before the nightly concerts – South First Street between the Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Pickup/drop off areas will only be located on the northbound side of the road.
• Northside before the nightly concerts – Woodland Street between South First Street and South Second Street. Pickup/drop off areas will be located on both sides of the road.
• Southside after the nightly concerts – Parking Lot T located on South First Street at the bottom of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
• Northside after the nightly concerts – Woodland Street between South First Street and South Second Street. Pickup/drop off areas will be located on the westbound side of the road.
