NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced five people will be inducted into the organization in November.
Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherill will join the 213 previously inducted members of the organization during the “50/51” Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 1 at the Music City Center.
Because the organization’s 50th Anniversary celebration was postponed last year, this year’s even will honor two classes. Named to the hall of fame in 2020 were Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.
“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in November with the announcement of our upcoming class,” said Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, in a news release. “Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters, and this class is no exception.
“It’s our great honor to welcome our Class of 2021: Rhett Akins and Buddy Cannon in the songwriter category; John Scott Sherrill in the veteran songwriter category; John Scott Sherill in the veteran songwriter category; Toby Keith as our songwriter/artist and Amy Grant as our veteran songwriter/artist.”
Akins songwriter credits include his own “That Ain’t My Truck,” as well as “Honey Bee” (Blake Shelton) and “It Goes Like This” (Thomas Rhett). Cannon’s resume is known for “Set ‘Em Up Joe” (Vern Gosdin), “I’ve Come To Expect It From You” (George Strait) and “Give It Away” (George Strait). Sherill’s hits include “Wild and Blue” (John Anderson), “The Church of Cumberland Road” (Shenandoah) and “How Long Gone” (Brooks & Dunn). Grant popularized many of her own compositions, including “Baby Baby,” “That’s What Love Is For” and “Tennessee Christmas.” Keith recorded many of his self-penned hits, including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “As Good As I Once Was.”
The Hall of Fame Gala benefits the nonprofit Nashville Songwriters Foundation. Starting in September, select public seating may be purchased by contacting Executive Director Mark Ford via email or call 615-460-6556.
