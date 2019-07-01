NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 50 years ago Don McLean wrote a song that’s considered a Top 5 song of the century.
The song is American Pie and McLean was in Nashville on Monday.
He wrote the greatest song that most people can’t sing, eight minutes long, complicated and hard to remember, but everyone knows that famous verse.
“Bye, bye Miss American Pie, drove the Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry.”
McLean is in Nashville on business, the ever-changing music business.
“So we don’t really know what’s going on,” said McLean. “I’ve sat with executives from EMI, what’s going on in the music business, well you tell me, these are the guys running the company.”
McLean gets it and knows hit records have always been a mystery.
“I didn’t think I was gonna go very far, to tell you the truth,” said McLean. “I had no idea. It’s been the people’s choice.”
The year was 1971 and the song people still scrutinize.
“American Pie is this big idea about a big country exploding with opportunity and sadness and happiness and violence,” said McLean.
He’s still singing, touring and looking for the sound that makes you feel something.
“That’s what I’m trying to do, capture that feeling in a bottle that’s there forever, that idea of poetry, and expression music that’s bigger than words,” said McLean.
