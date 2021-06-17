NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AMC Theatres will hosts its first-ever AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth, featuring an exciting range of Black-led films returning to theatres in honor of Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
This weeklong event Thursday through June 24 was created by AMC African American associates as one of many ongoing initiatives to celebrate Black Excellence in film and amplify Black voices at AMC.
“We are even more delighted to be announcing this special event on the heels of the recent historical and unanimous U.S. Senate vote to establish June 19 at Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday,” AMC Theatres said in a press release.
“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, in a news release. “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”
For the AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth, guests everywhere can enjoy some of their favorite classic, contemporary and culturally relevant films for just $5.
Showtimes vary by location at participating AMC Theatres nationwide.
The AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth lineup features seven films celebrated in three categories.
Black Changemakers
- Do the Right Thing, June 18
- Harriet, June 18 and June 23
Black Cinema
- The Water Man, June 19
- Fences, June 19 and June 21
- Moonlight, June 19 and June 24
Black Joy
- Barbershop: The Next Cut, June 20
- Love & Basketball, June 20 and June 22
Participating locations in the Nashville area include AMC Murfreesboro 16 and AMC Thoroughbred 20 in Franklin.
