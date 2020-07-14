NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music superstar Alan Jackson's August concert at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled for next year, the arena announced on Tuesday.
Jackson's concert, previously set for Aug. 7, will now take place on Friday, May 21, 2021.
"The postponement stems from an ongoing need for caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show given continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19 related health and safety concerns," arena management said in a news release.
Tickets for the August concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in 2021.
Jackson's Bridgestone Arena show is one of the most anticipated events of the coming year in Nashville. His last full-scale show in Nashville was held on Broadway, just outside the arena entrance, to celebrate the kickoff of the Nashville Predators' 2017 home stand in the Stanley Cup Final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.