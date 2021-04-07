NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alan Jackson’s concert next month at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled for Oct. 8, officials announced on Wednesday.
“The date change is an unfortunate result of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Organizers understand the need to respect and honor all local health guidelines and have the utmost concern for the health and well-being of all attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show. Those considerations necessitate the date change, despite improving trends and data,” a statement from Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators said.
All previously purchased tickets for the May 21 concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in October. Jackson was originally scheduled to perform in August 2020, the pandemic forced the event to be moved to May 2021. Tickets purchased for both of those dates will be honored when Jackson takes the stage in October.
Jackson’s last full-scale show in Nashville was held on Broadway, just outside the arena entrance, to celebrate the beginning of the Nashville Predators’ 2017 home stand in the NHL Stanley Cup Final.
