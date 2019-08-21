NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music group Alabama is postponing the remainder of its 50th Anniversary Tour due to led singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, the group said in a news release.
The group had hoped to continue its 50-city tour, however, doctors have advised more time is needed for Owen to full recover.
Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released the following statement.
“The ‘50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”
The group said rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Alabama had been scheduled to perform on Nov. 20 at Bridgestone Arena.
August 21, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.