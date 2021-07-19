NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Academy of Country Music announced the return of its annual ACM Party for a Cause benefiting ACM Lifting Lives will occur in Nashville for the first time.

SiriusXM’s Storme Warren will host with live performances by Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion and special guests Tenille Townes, Trisha Yearwood and more on Aug. 24 at Ascend Amphitheater preceding the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 25 at Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets for the ACM Honors are available online.

Proceeds from ACM Party of a Cause will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy, which works to lift lives through the power of music.

“ACM Lifting Lives is thrilled to be back and celebrating Party for a Cause with a historic debut in Nashville,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Liftin Lives Executive Director, in a news release. “ACM Lifting Lives has worked tirelessly this year in finding innovative ways to raise funds virtually for the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund – successfully distributing more than $3.5 million to member of the Country Music community in need. While we are proud of the aid, we have been able to provide, we are excited to rock Nashville and to once again lift lives with the power of music. Party for a Cause is a terrific celebration of live music and charitable giving and we look forward to bringing it to Music City for the first time while welcoming back all our fans.”

ACM Professional Members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Ticketmaster. The pre-sale code will be emailed to all Professional Members prior to the on-sale date. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Ticketmaster.