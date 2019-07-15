Phone scammers are now pretending to be companies you use to try and steal your money and personal information.
“When you see these large data breaches in the market, that information usually finds its way onto the internet or the dark web,” First Orion chief information officer Scott Hambuchen said. “People can purchase that information and then use that information in their scams when they call you.”
Hambuchen says it’s a new scam called “Enterprise Spoofing” and it’s tricking people out of a lot of money.
“You’ve got individual cases where the victim’s loosing thousands even tens of thousands of dollars,’ Hambuchen said.
Nearly one in three people who lost at least $1,000 to scammers thought they were talking to a business they knew. About 83% of scam calls used familiar numbers and four out of 10 scam victims said they scammers even knew personal information like their home address.
“The scammers are being more targeted,” Hambuchen said. “They have more information about you and they try and extract higher sums of money out of the victim.”
Hambuchen says if you’re not expecting a call, let it go to voicemail, usually if they’re legitimate they’ll leave a message. If you do answer, you can always say you want to call the company back to make sure you’re talking to a legit agent, especially before you start answering any personal questions.
Hambuchen says if you do receive a scam call report it to your phone carrier or on the FTC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.