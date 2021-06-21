HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search for a 5-year-old girl in Tennessee continues with concern growing over rain in the forecast on Monday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to work to find the missing Summer Wells from Hawkins County. At Monday’s briefing, authorities asked residents to check their properties as the search goes into its seventh day.

"While we've not ruled out an abduction, we simply do not have any evidence at this point to confirm that's what occurred,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Leslie Earhart said. “For that reason, the ground search for Summer continues. It is possible that she wandered off, is lost and afraid."

Wells was last seen outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Tuesday evening. A statewide Amber Alert was then issued for Wells on Wednesday.

Agencies from Tennessee and surrounding states, including National Parks Rangers and Tennessee State Troopers, are now assisting in the search for Wells. Investigators said they've searched about 2,400 acres with the help of 70 agencies out of six states, including Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Summer's father, Donald Wells, said it isn't like his daughter to wander off. He said Summer was last seen planting flowers with her mother and grandmother. Her mother saw Summer go into their house, and they haven't seen her since.

"When her mother comes in, she says, 'Where's Summer?' She went down in the basement. She didn't answer, so she went down there, and she was gone," Wells said. "So she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven't seen her since."

"It's horrible — absolutely horrible," he said. "I'm hoping that she comes home. I'm hoping and praying she's not in pain or misery or being hurt."

The TBI told News4 on Monday morning that the circumstances of Summer's disappearance remain unclear. Monday will mark the seventh day of search efforts.

The TBI said they had received 137 tips from the public about where Summer might be as of Sunday afternoon. They say they are following up on every possible lead. Anyone with information about Summer's whereabouts is being urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

