FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Renewable energy startup Enexor Bioenergy has announced plans to expand its operations in Franklin to a 40,000 square foot building, creating 50 new jobs.
Enexor will invest $5 million in Williamson County over the next two years.
“Enexor’s expansion in Franklin is yet another sign that Tennessee is a fantastic place to start and grow a business. I’m committed to making Tennessee the best place in the country for entrepreneurs, and the success of innovative companies like Enexor will continue to strengthen and diversify our state’s economy," said Gov. Bill Lee in a statement.
Founded in 2015, the Franklin-based startup has developed a small-scale, renewable energy system that converts organic and biomass waste into clean electricity as well as hot and chilled water. This combined heating and power system has broad applications for commercial, industrial and institutional use.
“Enexor is very excited to move into our new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Franklin is the perfect place for us to continue recruiting great people and manufacturing our clean energy product. Enexor is thinking globally, which is another reason why the state of Tennessee is the prime location to grow in,” said Enexor founder and CEO Lee Jestings.
Enexor anticipates it will begin manufacturing its renewable bioenergy system in late 2019. The company plans to export its systems to countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.
